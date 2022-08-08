Modi brought politics of performance in place of politics of nepotism: Amit Shah

Odisha, August 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to usher in politics of performance in a scenario where politics of nepotism used to be the dominant practice, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday at a book launch event here.

At the launch of a book: ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, Shah said “Modi @ 20 means whatever Modi ji did to strengthen the democracy of this country for 20 years, from the time Modi ji became the Chief Minister of Gujarat (to the present).”

“As soon as Modi ji took over as the Prime Minister of the country, he worked to find solutions to country’s problems and successfully established the country’s pride in the whole world, that saga is Modi @ 20,” Shah added.

He further said, “I have been working with Modi ji for a long time. Many a times I have seen Modi ji come out of the worst of times and staying hopeful even in adversity”

Lauding the Prime Minister’s leadership skills, he said that PM Modi does not worry about anything except the goal, apart from the country, the pride and well-being of the country, thus he is an ideal leader.

PM Modi has worked to strengthen the roots of democracy in the country, he stated.

“The politics of the country was afflicted by three factors. Because of nepotism, no matter how much capacity someone had, he never got a chance. Due to appeasement, a gap started to arise between many sections of society. Due to corruption, the economy of the society and the campaigns for social welfare were becoming hollow,” he stated.

“In these 20 years, Modi ji has done the work of ending nepotism from within democracy. Modi Ji has done the work of bringing politics of equality, politics of results and politics of performance in place of nepotism,” he further stated.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 20 years in 2021 as the head of government from becoming Chief Minister to Prime Minister of India. First, he became Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 and remained in that post till he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019.

Published by Rupa Publications India, the book is written by eminent intellectuals and writers like Nandan Nilekani, Sudha Murty, Sadguru, P.V. Sindhu, Amish Tripathi among others, the statement added.

The book is an anthology of chapters written by eminent writers elaborating and depicting the fundamental transformation that the country has gone through under the leadership of Narendra Modi as the head of the government in the last 20 years.

The book also elaborates on Modi’s model of governance which has touched the lives of a cross-section of the people of the society. (Agencies)