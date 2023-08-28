Miss World And Other International Beauty Pageant Winners Call On LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: Miss World, Karolina Bielawska and other international beauty pageant winners called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, earlier today.

Karolina Bielawska was accompanied by Miss World Caribbean, Emmy Pena; Miss World America, Shree Saini; Miss World India, Sini Shetty; Miss World England, Jessica Gagen; Miss Asia, Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules; Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organization, Julia Eric Morley. They shared the experience of their visit to Kashmir Valley.

The Lt Governor discussed with the international beauty pageant winners the tourism potential of J&K UT and its emergence as a favourite destination for hosting major international events.

The visit of the international beauty pageant winners was organized by the Tourism Department in collaboration with Rouble Nagi Art Foundation.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism Department; Rouble Nagi, Founder Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and Jamil Saidi, Chairman PME were also present during the interaction at Raj Bhawan.