Kashmir Braces For Major Spell Of Snow

Srinagar, Feb 17: The Kashmir region is bracing for a major spell of snowfall even as night temperatures rose above sub-zero levels, officials said on Saturday.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said an extended wet spell is likely to begin over J&K and adjoining areas from Saturday night and will continue till the afternoon of February 21.

This year, J&K witnessed an extended dry spell, with just two spells of light to moderate snowfall between January 28 and February 3.

The wet weather forecast this time is expected to be intense as compared to the previous spells.

Director MeT Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad said the weather will partly remain cloudy until February 17 afternoon, after which the weather activity is expected to set in, bringing light snowfall in upper areas towards late night.

The middle and upper reaches across different parts of Kashmir are likely to witness heavy to very heavy snowfall on February 18 over isolated higher reaches of North, Northwestern, Central and South Kashmir, he said.

From February 19-20, there is possibility of light to moderate rain, snow at most places- plains and lower reaches, with possibility of heavy to very heavy snowfall over middle & higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Budgam and districts of South Kashmir, MeT Director added.

On February 21, there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate snow at many places till afternoon or late afternoon and there would be gradual improvement thereafter.

In Jammu, there is also possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning in plains and light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Ramban, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar from February 18-21.

The wet weather will likely lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan passes and Zojila.

“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly while the farmers are advised to withhold irrigation and fertiliser application and drain excess water from orchards during the above period,” MeT Director Ahmad said.

The weather system will also bring a significant drop in day temperature during the five days wet spell.

In wake of the heavy snowfall forecast, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on Friday instructed all deputy commissioners to ensure preparedness with adequate manpower, resources, and machinery to address any situation and challenges.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures rose at most of the places with Srinagar today recording a minimum of 3 °C temperature during the night.

The MeT has reported that the minimum temperature was was 0.7 and minus 1.2 in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, respectively.