Militants kill labourer, fire at SPO in twin attacks in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 12 : A 19-year-old non-local labourer was shot dead by gunmen in Sadunara village of Hajin in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district last night.

A police spokesman said that militants fired upon the non-local labourer at around 12.15 am. He said that the labourer suffered critical injuries and soon after the incident he was shifted to a nearby hospital, wherefrom he was referred to JVC Bemina.

He succumbed to his injuries at JVC Bemina, however, the body has been brought to CHC Sumbal for postmortem.

Police said that they have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Amrej of Besarh village of Bihar and was presently putting up at a rented accommodation in Sadunara village.

His brother Mohammad Amir, said that the incident happened after midnight. “We were sleeping and all of a sudden we heard firing. My younger brother was missing, he was not in the bed. We went to search him and he was in a pool of blood and we called the Army. Then we took him to the hospital from where he was referred to Srinagar but he succumbed,” he said. Click here to watch video

Amir urged the authorities and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to help him take his brother’s body home. “I don’t have money. I request the Government here to help me take my brother’s body to our hometown,” he said.

In the meantime, militants today shot at and injured a Special Police Officer (SPO) at Kurkadal in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

Police said that militants fired upon an SPO, Ghulam Qadir inside Dara Shikoh Park KurKadal Bijbehara this afternoon. He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

The attacks come two days after a killing of three militants including the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander, Latif Rather alias Abdullah who was responsible for various target killing of civilians and security forces.

The killing of labourer is 18th target killing in Kashmir this year. This number includes civilians and security force personnel.