Militants attack police party in Anantnag, 01 cop suffer minor injury

SRINAGAR: Militants fired upon Police party at Lazibal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district here on Saturday evening.

A senior Police officer said that militants fired upon Police party in which one cop identified as Ghulam Muhammad received gazing injury and was discharged after first aid.

The officer further said that the attack was retailed, however due to Darkness militants managed to escape from the spot.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.