Militancy will be wiped out

Desperate militants, their mentors, a failed state called Pakistan and some white collared sympathisers are all trying to create panic in Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir especially after the abrogation of Article 370 that bared several Indian investigating agencies to operate here, discriminated with women and refugees besides Valmiki Samaj and also blocked laws that were not applicable to erstwhile state but were very important to decentralise powers only to establish a true democracy.

Their desperation became visible when all of these mentioned and visible anti-national forces couldn’t rope in young boys and girls of Jammu and Kashmir to pelt stones, protest and then face bullets for them so that the earlier lot could keep their pot boiling and prove that nothing has changed in Jammu and Kashmir. This first and immediate failure led to selective killings of Kashmiri Pundits in Kashmir, a move aimed at scaring the minority community like before but that too didn’t mature.

The Pundits, their relatives and especially children held the ground, resolved to stay put in their own homeland, face these cowards boldly and support India in its resolve to flush out militants from the Valley completely and didn’t even retreat like 90s when mass exodus had given a free run to militants and their sympathisers. Instead of becoming a joke at the hands of chosen few or being at the mercy of others, Kashmiri Pundits this time dared to live in Kashmir and let the Indian government and its forces do their job of dealing with militants.

Fraught with shame, defeat, suppression and apprehending their complete elimination from the scene in months to come, militants as usual took advantage of grey areas left by the security agencies and targeted innocent, unarmed, helpless villages in Dangri area of Rajouri in Jammu region. They killed two children and four elders who were nothing more than sitting ducks to them. Their this cowardice act sent shock waves amongst commoners, gave the affected families indelible scars and also perturbed society to a larger extent.

Everyone knows that after abrogation of Article 370, government’s entire focus was to plug in critical areas where chances of militant’s striking were high. This definitely created certain grey areas and taking advantage of those loopholes militants targeted innocent civilians in Rajouri. Now, the end result, more forces rushing to cover the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Militants’ this war is against a state and I believe even their handlers know that India is well equipped, motivated and very well prepared to deal with such situations.

Militants during past five years had been desperately trying to target Kashmiri Pundits, labourers working in Kashmir, Sarpanchs and Panchs besides local policemen but in totality nothing deterred these sections of society from their routines. Today also local police personnel are on duty and facing militants like before, labourers are building homes of people and helping them in day today courses while Pundits though little reluctant but are holding the fort ably.

To add to their strength are our valiant security agencies which are ensuring that militancy is completely wiped out from Kashmir. Another positive impact of security agencies inexorable war against militants is that there has been a considerable decline in locals joining militant ranks. Top commanders stand eliminated and locals who used to lead from the front have either gone hiding or are on the run. This could all become possible because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah had given security forces a free hand.

So far as sacrifice of seven persons in Dangri village of Rajouri is concerned, here too militants have failed to scare the people away. The Village Defence Committees (VDCs) are back in business and one of the former VDC members also had fired upon militants to scare them away from the site of incident.

While Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) is cleansing administration of corrupt, economic offences are being take care of by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with its office established in Jammu and Kashmir continues to nail militants, their handlers and sympathisers. Similarly, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) all in their own capacities, are cleansing system in Jammu and Kashmir to establish complete peace here.

Like never before, militants are running out of money because of demonetisation and less use of cash. Certain politicians are calling use of intelligence agencies as misuse of powers but the fact is that there was a dire need of putting these forces to work so that moles from the society and administration are identified and nailed. This is what is happening. Fake journalists or journalists who had been aiding and abetting terrorism are behind bars, separatists’ entire network stands dismantled and those white collared financiers are also on the run.

This kind of set up wherein every person in Jammu and Kashmir is being made answerable and accountable is pinching many but time has come when things can’t go haywire. Not only the militants are being nailed but even the government employees including bureaucrats are being made answerable. The erstwhile state where power theft was high is today getting metered power supply, property returns are being filed, employees are being made to work and income and sales tax in the form of GST is touching new heights.

In nutshell, this all could be summed up like militants might have succeeded in killing unarmed people or might also be able to target civilians in future as well but these minuscule incidents are not going to deter government or belt forces including Jammu and Kashmir Police to avenge deaths of their own people. Like Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir will also be witnessing peace and prosperity for which security agencies are busy flushing out militants or eliminating them consistently.

Militants and their handles are living in fool’s paradise. They believe that theirs’ these actions will harm us. Times have changed and so are the people. Investors are looking towards Jammu and Kashmir with a positive note, youngsters in Kashmir as well as Jammu are indulging into start-ups to make money, create jobs and establish themselves as next line entrepreneurs. Those telling that Rajouri incident or the one at Sidhra where four militants travelling in a truck were killed last week are revival of militancy must get it straight.

This is not the revival of militancy but beginning of end of militancy. These incidents are their last and desperate attempts.

