MeT Predicts Widespread Intermittent Light To Moderate Rain Till June 2 In J&K

JAMMU, May 30: Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted widespread intermittent light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorm and lightning to occur till June 2 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MeT office said there is Possibility of Hailstorm and gusty winds at a few places from May 31 to June 2.

Today the weather will remain generally Cloudy at most places with a forecast of light to moderate rain, thunder, lightning at many places. Hailstorm can’t be ruled out at isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir, the MeT office said.

Farmers have been advised to suspend all farm operations till June 2, the MeT office said and added rain or Snow may lead to temporary disruption of traffic over vulnerable places. It has also cautioned all concerned to remain cautious and alert and follow traffic advisories before going for travel..

Regarding rainfall the MeT office said Srinagar received 16.2mm, Qazigund7.6mm, Pahalgam traces, Kupwara 0.4mm, Kokernag 10.6mm and Gulmarg 8.8mm during the past 24 hours till 0830hours today.

Srinagar recorded a low of 11.0 degree Celsius against 12.0 degree Celsius which was 0.2 degree Celsius below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The maximum temperature was 0.2 degree Celsius below normal of 26.1 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

Qazigund recorded a low of 11.2 degree Celsius against 9.6 degree Celsius and it was 0.5 degree Celsius above normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam had a low of 8.8 degree Celsius against 5.1 degree Celsius the previous night which was 2.7 degree Celsius above normal for the famous tourist spot of south Kashmir.

Kokernag had a low of 8.3 degree Celsius against 10.5 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 2.3 degree Celsius below normal for the south Kashmir’s picnic spot while Kupwara recorded a low of 11.2 degree Celsius against 9.2 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 0.6 degree Celsius above normal for the frontier district of Kashmir.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.0 degree Celsius against 7.0 degree Celsius a day ago which was 3.1 degree Celsius below normal, the MeT office said.