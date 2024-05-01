MeT Predicts Mainly Dry Weather By End Of This Week, Light Rains From May 6-7

JAMMU, May 1: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather by the end of this week, night temperature recorded an increase but hovered below normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here said that generally dry weather with afternoon thundershower activity is expected at a few places from May 1-5. Light rains with thunders at scattered places have been forecast from May 6-7, he said.

Regarding rainfall in last 24 hours till 0830 AM today, he said, Srinagar received 1.6mm, Qazigund 5.4mm, Pahalgam 16.3mm, Kupwara 1.5mm, Kokernag 15.4mm, Gulmarg 16.0mm, Jammu 0.2mm, Banihal 2.4mm, Batote 1.9mm, and Bhadarwah 5.8mm.

The incessant rains from the last several days led to waterlogging on several roads and inundated many low-lying areas, reports said.

Regarding night temperature, the MeT official said, Srinagar recorded a low of 7.1°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 5.8 against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.7°C against 0.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.5°C against 2.6°C and it was 4.9°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 5.4°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 1.2°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 5.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 16.1°C against 12.9°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 6.5°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 7.4°C, Batote 7.6°C and Bhaderwah 7.3°C, he added.