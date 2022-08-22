Member DDC Poonch, Chairperson Arising Kashmir call on LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 22: Riyaaz Bashir Naaz, Member, District Development Council (DDC), Poonch called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan here today.

The DDC member apprised the Lt Governor of various issues of District Poonch, pertaining to augmentation of medical facilities, strengthening of road and drinking water facilities, establishment of trauma hospital, besides connectivity between Poonch and Kashmir valley via Loran-Tangmarg road.

Meanwhile, Syed Rehana, Chairperson of Arising Kashmir, an NGO working for the promotion of various sports activities among the youth met the Lt Governor and apprised him about the various programs run by the NGO for the benefit of the Community.

Similarly, Muneera Tantray, BJP Vice President, Minority, J&K also called on the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum on behalf of the people of Kokernag, pertaining to promotion of medicinal and mushroom plantation there.

Interacting with the DDC member, Rehana and Ms Tantray, the Lt Governor assured them of appropriate redressal of their genuine issues by taking them up with the concerned.

The Lt Governor further urged them to continue their endeavours towards public welfare.