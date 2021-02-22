Mehbooba re-elected as PDP president

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 22: Former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, was today unanimously re-elected as president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the next three years.

Mufti’s name was proposed by senior leader Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura and seconded by Khurshid Alam. Senior PDP leader Abdul Rehman Veeri was the chairman of the party election board.

The spokesperson said the party’s Electoral College in Jammu had earlier unanimously re-elected Mufti as party chief.

Senior leader Suri-nder Chau-dhary was the Retur-ning Officer for the election.

Mehbooba is a law graduate and plunged into politics in 1996 by joining the Congress, along with her father. She joined PDP when her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, founded the party in 1999.

Her term as president of the party ended on December 2 last year. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the election was delayed.

Soon after her election as president she said that Jammu and Kashmir was going through tough times and that she will continue to lead the PDP on the mission for which it was established.

Mehbooba said that more than half of seats won by her party in District Development Council elections reflects the strength of the PDP is intact.

Speaking to reporters, she said that keeping in view the challenges and current situation of the party, she has been assigned a big responsibility by the party.

“I have been assigned a big responsibility by party workers. PDP is born to represent the aspirations of people and to normalise the situation of Jammu and Kashmir. We will make efforts to make Jammu and Kashmir a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan not an arena of war”, she said.

On IGP Kashmir’s remarks that action will be taken against political leaders who are trying to instigate people by spreading rumours, Mehbooba said: “IGP is on his way and doing his work, I am doing mine”, she said.

“Father demanding the dead body of his son, a minor girl survived the abduction bid. These are the hardships, difficulties which people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing and I have to talk about it. If it is against the law, he (IGP) can do his duty and can arrest me. I am doing my duty”, Mehbooba said.

On the resignation of some party leaders, Mehbooba said: “We are fortunate that our worker is still standing where he was. We fought on 61 seats in DDC elections and won 30 seats which means PDP is still in the hearts of people. After parting way from PDP, they (leaders) couldn’t took workers with them”, she added.