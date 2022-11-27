Mehbooba Mufti, seven former legislators asked to vacate Govt quarters in Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 27: The authorities have asked former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and seven former legislators to vacate government quarters in the Housing Colony Khanabal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Quoting an official, that Mehbooba Mufti and three other former legislators were served eviction notice by executive magistrate (1st Class), Anantnag on Saturday on the directions of deputy commissioner, Anantnag.

He said the occupants of government quarter number 1, 4, 6 and 7, which belong to ex-MLA Mohammad Altaf Wani, ex-MLA Abdul Rahim Rather, ex-MLA Abdul Majeed Bhat and former CM Mehbooba Mufti respectively have been asked to vacate within 24 hours.

Others who have also been asked to vacate government quarters include ex-MLA Altaf Shah Alias Kalo, ex-MLC Bashir Shah alias Veeri, ex-MLC Choudhary Nizamuddin, ex-MLA Abdul Kabir Pathan and MC councillor Sheikh Mohiuddin.

The government quarters are located at the Housing Colony Khanabal and the occupants have been warned of action under law if they fail to vacate the premises within the stipulated time. (Agencies)