Mehbooba Mufti appeals voters not to boycott Lok Sabha polls

Srinagar, Apr 18 : Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Thursday appealed voters of Jammu and Kashmir not to boycott upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

She was talking to reporters in south Kashmir’s Anantnag after filing her nomination papers.

“The forthcoming polls are not being fought for roads, water and electricity but for restoration of dignity, which is being repeatedly targeted by New Delhi,” Mebhooba said.

She said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are not for developmental issues, but for restoration of dignity and identity which have been snatched by New Delhi after August 2019.

“The whole J&K has been converted into an open air prison, and people are being made laborers forcibly, which won’t be allowed,” Mehbooba said.

Mehooba appealed voters of Jammu and Kashmir to pay deaf ear to boycott slogans and come forwards to vote so that snatched rights will be restored back.

“Some vested interested elements tried to make people ready for boycott in south Kashmir. I appeal all of you to do not boycott polls. It is for our dignity and identity,” she added.