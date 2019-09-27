Mega Festive Sale – Flipkart Big Billion Days & Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale

The long-awaited mega festive sale for 2019 is back starting from September 29th to 4th October. Now you can get that laptop or smartphone you have been desiring to have at a giveaway price.

One thing that Flipkart and Amazon have promised is offering you phones and other gadgets at the “lowest prices” possible. After all, it is their season of putting a smile on your face.

In this year’s Flipkart Big Billion Days & Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale, there will be hundreds of offers and deals making it the best time to change your phone, TVs, headphones, laptops and other electronics.

Surprisingly, Amazon and Flipkart are no longer hiding some of the biggest deals they have in store for you. Let’s take a brief exploration of the discounts and offers of these two mega festive sales. “This year we are expecting a 2X rise in sales compared to last year’s Festive sale. This year, many exclusive launches are lined up and all e-commerce platforms will push the offers at this time. This time of the year is literally becoming a retail festival over the years”, says Vikash Khetan, Director at leading coupons and deals aggregator CouponzGuru.com

Deals, Discounts, and Offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale in 2019

Flipkart will take the attention of many as it will be taking on the most popular online shopping platform in the World, Amazon. Flipkart is owned by Walmart and will be very privileged to have its Big Billion Days from September 29th to October 4th the same dates set for the Great Indian Festival sale.

The good news for Flipkart Plus members: You can access the offers and discounts from the night of September 28th from 8 PM. As usual, Flipkart presents its goods and offers in phases and days.

If you want to have a new smartphone, laptop, tablet or any other electronic of your choice, then you have to wait up to 30th September to enjoy the offers. Do you see some of the downsides of not being a Flipkart Plus member?

On the first day of the festival on 29th September, you will enjoy offers on home appliances, TV sets, and wearables among other great gadgets. But there is some good news to users of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit & debit cards. They will enjoy an instant 10% discount. That’s awesome.

Flipkart has promised great discounts on phones like Xiaomi, iPhones, Motorola, Realme, Honor, Oppo, and Samsung among other major brands. Besides, you should check out for the no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, buyback offers, and discounted mobile protection plans.

Be sure not to miss the timings of Crazy Deals that Flipkart will be offering at 12 am, 8 am and 4 pm daily from 29th September to 4th October. You will definitely enjoy the flash sales that will be in these particular hours.

Amazon Great Indian Festival in 2019

Are you a Prime subscriber with Amazon? Or do you use the credit and debit card of the State Bank of India? If you are among these categories then you have a lot to enjoy in this year’s Great Indian Festival.

As a Prime Subscriber with Amazon, you will enjoy deals from 12 pm on 28th September. That means you will have explored the best gadgets and electronics before everyone joins the festival on 29th September. What a privilege?

As a debit and credit card user of State Bank of India, you will enjoy an instant 10% discount on every purchase you make. That means you can have yourself multiple electronics like laptops, headphones, digital cameras, earphones, and cameras among others.

In this year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon will be honored to present to you some of the latest and newly introduced products in the market. These products will be from some major companies like Lenovo, HP, OnePlus, Samsung, and Amazon Basics among others.

As usual, this giant online shopping platform has promised to offer products at very low prices especially smartphones from major brands like Vivo, Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus among others.

Just like Flipkart, there will be bundled offer in no-cost EMI, free screen replacement, and Pay cashback among others. There will be over 6000 deals only designated entirely for electronics.

Are you thinking of having a better TV set? Worry no more, this year’s Great Indian Festival will be offering discounts on televisions like Vu 43-Inch Ultra Android HD Smart TV and Mi 50-Inch 4K Smart TV for less than Rs 30,000 each.

Finally, you will enjoy the Amazon Echo Smart speakers, smart bulbs, and Amazon Fire TV Stick among others all at a discounted price.

Just brace yourself up and be ready to enjoy great offers and discounts from this year’s Flipkart Big Billion Days & Amazon Great Indian Festival mega Sales. Don’t be left behind.

Author : Ruchi Mahajan