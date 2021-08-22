MBBS seats on sale at Hurriyat “counters”

It may sound curious and astonishing that Hurriyat Conference in Kashmir with an ”ambition” of secessionism has been found involved also in the sale of medical and other professional seats ”reserved” for Kashmiri students in Medical Colleges of Pakistan and other professional colleges there. Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of Police, has in this connection, arrested a leader of the Hurriyat Conference along with five other persons. That two culprits more are evading arrest in the sale of seats only to be caught soon is, all hoped by the CIK. A conservative estimate, however, puts the amount of money involved on yearly basis as over Rs. 4 crore.

It is to be noted that the Police authorities had pointed information and from reliable sources about the shoddy “business” in selling seats for a huge premium ranging from Rs. 10 to Rs. 15 lakh but on the “Sifarish” from top Hurriyat leaders, concession would be allowed to be availed of by a desirous candidate with an aim to become a Doctor after obtaining a degree from Pakistan though barred from practicing in India as such a person cannot be registered under Indian Medical Council Act to practice in this country.

The Police is further examining various angles of this trade as major portion of the money thus mopped was being channelized to camouflage the transactions to ultimately land at the pockets of anti India and militancy related activities and elements in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Involvement of Pakistan’s notorious ISI is not only suspected but established as well. It is to be seen as to the levels of diabolical means and employing whatever ways possible by the Hurriyat, the ISI and other agencies in Pakistan not to let the money channels dry up as that would break the vertebra of the Pakistan sponsored militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

As a “gesture” of “solidarity” with the relatives of the killed militants, such seats would be given to them on preference basis but not without charging the money though at concession to be used as money laundering to pump the same for secessionist and violent activities, particularly in Kashmir valley. In certain cases free of cost Medical and Engineering seats would be “allotted from the quota”. Close relatives of the Hurriyat leaders too were making the hay and getting benefits who are now going to be identified and exposed.