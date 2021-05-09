MBBS final year students being deployed for Covid Care in J&K

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government has called upon the health institutions across the Union Territory to utilize the services of final year MBBS students for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by and supervision of faculty.

In a communiqué to Principals of Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar besides Sher-I-Kashmir Medical College and Hospital Bemina, Mission Director National Health Mission, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, has stated that monthly stipend of Rs 5000 will be paid to all such final year MBBS students, under Covid-19 Emergency Response Package (ECRP) 2021-22 of National Health Mission (NHM) J&K , who work for at least 100 days for Covid care in accordance with the notification issued by Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare.