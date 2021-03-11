Maternity Hospital to be strengthened with 30 additional posts

JAMMU: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Health and Medical Education Department to create additional 30 posts to operationalize the newly sanctioned 200 bedded Maternity Hospital at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

The Maternity Hospital is being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 50 crore, and has an initial sanctioned strength of 237 employees at different levels of the organizational hierarchy. The additional 30 posts are required to make the pediatric wing of the hospital fully functional.

Once operational, the hospital will strengthen the maternity-related facilities in Jammu division, ease the burden of patient load on the existing tertiary level hospital-SMGSH, and ensure quality maternity, neonatal and pediatric care to the patients.