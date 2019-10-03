Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA touches one million hearts

MUMBAI: Car Major Maruti Suzuki India announces its premium retail channel; NEXA has successfully sold over 1 million vehicles.

NEXA was launched as a premium retail channel by Maruti Suzuki in 2015. Designed to offer a global car buying experience to its customers, every NEXA experience bears Hospitality, Innovative Technology and a Global Lifestyle. Driving forth the NEXA values of Create and Inspire, in a short span of four years, NEXA has 350+ outlets covering more than 200 cities across the country.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “NEXA has rapidly grown to become a successful and fastest growing automobile retail channel in India. At NEXA, we have focused on making the car buying and car ownership a smooth and hassle free experience. We are proud and delighted to have achieved the benchmark of one million NEXA customers. This is a testament of our commitment towards providing the newest technologies to our customers.

“We thank all our customers for their continuous support in NEXA’s growth across India.”

With the first NEXA showroom in 2015, NEXA has touched the imagination of young and aspirational customers. The testimony to this is nearly half of NEXA customers are under 35 years of age. These customers are well traveled and technology savvy. They always strive for innovative and unique experiences in life.

Extending its services beyond showroom for the customers, NEXA has successfully forayed into the domains of Fashion, Music and Journeys. One such, first of its kind, initiative is NEXA Music, which is aimed to create Original English Music in India mentored by the maestro A.R. Rahman and headlined by four celebrated musicians. NEXA has also created multiple unique experiences by collaborating with iconic lifestyle properties like IIFA and Lakme Fashion Week.