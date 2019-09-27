Maruti Suzuki lowers price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh, two days after cutting prices of select models

Maruti Suzuki slashed price of its compact-segment car Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh. The move by the country’s largest carmaker comes two days after it announced price cut of Rs 5,000 on select models after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in the corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent.

Baleno RS’s Delhi ex-showroom price is Rs 5,58,602, according to Maruti Suzuki Nexa’s website.

The company on Wednesday cut prices on 10 different models by Rs 5,000 each just ahead of the festive season, and Maruti Suzuki said it hoped the move would help entice entry-level customers