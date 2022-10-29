1 killed, 6 trapped after landslide hits mega power project in J&K’s Kishtwar; Rescue Ops Underway

JAMMU, Oct 29: A massive landslide hit a mega power project site in Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, killing a JCB driver and trapping several others under the debris.

Five injured have been rescued while a rescue operation is on, officials said. Officials said that a landslide occurred at an under-construction Ratle Power Project site on Saturday evening when one JCB driver initially got trapped and some people rushed to help the driver, during which fresh landslides took place, resulting in several others also getting trapped.

“A joint rescue operation is underway and police and army teams have also been rushed to the spot,” added an official.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar who died on spot due to land slide during work at Ratle Project Drabshalla.

Deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav said five injured have also been rescued.

“Two-five more people are feared trapped under the debris,” the DC Kishtwar said, adding, “district administration, police, army and locals of the area have launched a rescue operation.”

He added more details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Union minister Jitendra Singh said a rescue team of about six people also got trapped under the debris.

“Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K, on receiving the report of a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Ratle Power Project. A rescue team of about six people, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris.”

“All efforts are being made to save the trapped. Further assistance, as required, is being provided. I am in constant touch with the district administration,” Singh tweeted.

Soon after the tragic incident, J&K LG Manoj Sinha expressed condolences and assured that Army, SDRF and police are carrying out rescue operations. The district administration has been directed to provide all necessary assistance, he said.