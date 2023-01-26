Mansukh Mandaviya, Jitendra Singh Launch First Intranasal Covid-19 Vaccine iNCOVACC

NEW DELHI, Jan 26: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh launched first-of-it’s-kind intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC manufactured by Hyderabad-based Vaccine developer Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) on January 26, 2023.

A rollout of iNCOVACC is expected to begin in private hospitals that have placed advance orders. It is priced at ₹800 per dose in private settings. For large volume procurement by States and central government it is priced at ₹325 per dose.

Initial manufacturing capacity of several million doses per annum has been established, this can be scaled up to a billion doses as required, said a BBIL spokesperson.

It is the world’s first Intranasal vaccine for COVID to receive approval for the primary 2-dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose, administered as nasal drops. This means that those who have previously taken vaccines like Covidshield or Covaxin can take iNCOVACC as a booster.

BBIL spokesperson further said that Phase III trials (as a 2-dose regimen) were conducted for safety and immunogenicity in up to 3100 subjects, in 14 trial sites across India. Also, Heterologous booster dose studies were conducted for safety and immunogenicity in up to 875 subjects, with BBV154 intranasal vaccine administered in those previously completing a regimen of the commonly administered COVID vaccines (like Covaxin or Covidsheild. The trials were conducted in 9 trial sites across India. (Agencies)