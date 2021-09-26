Manoj Sinha calls upon Jammu and Kashmir youth to join IAF to give wings to their dreams

SRINAGAR, Sept 26: Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called upon the youth of the Union territory to join the Indian Air Force (AF) to give wings to their dreams and said they must take inspiration from the brave hearts and renew their resolve towards nation-building.

The LG was speaking after inaugurating the IAF’s Air Show ‘Give Wings to Your Dreams’ as a part of the ongoing celebrations of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at SKICC.

This was the first-of-its-kind aerial display conducted by the IAF after a gap of 13 years in Srinagar.

The Lt governor saluted the courage and valour of the IAF personnel and paid tributes to the martyrs of the force who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.

Youth must take inspiration from our brave hearts, and discharge their social and moral duties with great responsibility and renew their resolve towards nation-building, he said.

Sinha called upon the youth of the UT to join the Indian Air Force to give wings to their dreams.

The Lt governor underlined the need to encourage young minds to innovate and lead the way in technology.

Apart from value-based education, financial, scientific and technological knowledge are the key drivers to move ahead on the path of development, he said.

Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making headways in establishing India as a knowledge economy and preparing our youth to meet the challenges of the future world, he said.

Besides inculcating the spirit of nationalism, peace and communal harmony, the air show has also made the youth of the region acquainted with the new technological advancements achieved by the Indian Air Force, the Lt governor said.

Terming women’s role as imperative in Jammu and Kashmir’s socio-economic development, he said women empowerment will bring revolutionary changes in society.

From education to entrepreneurship, we are laying a solid platform for them so that they achieve new heights of success, he added.

Our girls are leading by example in every field. Mawya Sudan, the first woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Rajouri district and Tahira Rehman from Rajouri who has been selected as flying officer in the IAF are inspiring other young girls of Jammu and Kashmir to follow in their footsteps, the Lt governor said.

Sinha also congratulated the youth from Jammu and Kashmir who have qualified the UPSC exam, 2020.

He also urged the people to do their bit and complement the administration’s efforts in overcoming environmental challenges and maintain a balance of the ecology which is also one of the core spirits of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Chief Justice, Jammu and Kashmir high court, Justice Pankaj Mithal; Northern Army commander, Lt General YK Joshi; Air Marshal BR Krishna; Air Marshal Vikram Singh; Advisors to Lt governor; MP Farooq Abdullah and senior officers of police and civil administration were present on the occasion.