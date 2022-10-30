Mann ki Baat | India doing wonders in solar and space sectors, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on October 30, 2022 that India is doing wonders in the solar as well as space sectors and the whole world is “surprised” to see its achievements.

In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, Mr. Modi noted the ISRO’s recent success in placing 36 satellites in space simultaneously and described it as a “special Diwali gift” from our youth to the country.

With this launch, Modi said, digital connectivity will be further strengthened across the country and even the remotest areas will be more easily connected with the rest of India.

The Prime Minister cited it as a successful example for his government’s push for self-reliance.

“When the country is self-reliant, how, it reaches new heights of success, this is also an example of this,” he said, noting that India was once denied the Cryogenic Rocket Technology but its scientists developed an indigenous technology.

With the help of it now, dozens of satellites are being sent to space simultaneously, he said, asserting that the country has emerged as a strong player in the global commercial market and new opportunities have opened up.

The opening of space sector to private sector has led to many young start-ups joining it, and revolutionary changes have come in, he said.

India is working with the resolve to become a developed nation by 2047 and can achieve its goals only with the efforts of everyone, he said.

He added, “Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovations and new technologies in this field. In particular, the collaboration of IN-SPACe is going to make a big difference in this area.” In this context, the prime minister also lauded the power of students and said it should not be merely thought in terms of student union politics.

He said student power is the basis of making India powerful.

“The way our youth solve problems in hackathons, and stay awake all night and work for hours, is very inspiring. A hackathon held in recent years with lakhs of youth of the country coming together, has solved many challenges and given new solutions to the country,” Modi said On October 14-15, all 23 IITs came on one platform for the first time to showcase their innovations and research projects, and students and researches from all over the country displayed more than 75 best projects, he added.

He cited details of some of them, saying they touched on the themes of healthcare, agriculture, robotics, semiconductors, 5G communications.

Several IITs are also working together on a multi-lingual project that makes learning local languages easier, he said, stressing that it will help the National Education Policy in achieving its goals.

Greeting people on Chhath festival, the Prime Minister noted that it is deeply connected with nature and worships the setting and rising sun.

He then noted as to how India is harnessing solar energy, the “blessing of Sun God”.

The whole world is looking at its future in environment-friendly solar energy, he said.

Modi added, “Today, India is combining its traditional experiences with modern science. That is why it has become one of the largest countries in generating electricity from solar energy. How solar energy is changing the lives of the poor and middle class of our country is also a subject of study.” Highlighting the ‘PM Kusum Yojna’, he spoke in detail about how people have availed of it to install solar plants to not only cut down on their power bills but also to make money and generate employment in some cases.

Manzoor Ahmed Larhwal is a friend from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. On account of winters in Kashmir, the cost of electricity is high. For this reason, Manzoorji’s electricity bill also used to be more than Rs. 4 thousand, but, since Manzoorji has got a Solar Rooftop Plant installed at his house, his expenditure has come down to less than half.

He also spoke to residents of India’s first solar village Modhera in Gujarat, and said most houses there have started generating electricity from solar power. “The day is not far when the construction of Suryagrams (solar village) in India will become a big mass movement and the people of Modhera village have already begun that,” he said.

The tradition of worshipping the sun is a proof of how deep our culture and faith is related to nature, he said, noting how the Chhath festival has come to be celebrated in a bigger way in several states especially by people of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“The festival of Chhath also emphasises on the importance of cleanliness in our lives. On its arrival, roads, rivers, ghats and various sources of water are cleaned by local community. The festival is also an example of ‘Ek Bharat- Shrestha Bharat’. Today, wherever the people of Bihar and Purvanchal are in any corner of the country, Chhath is being celebrated with great pomp,” he said.

Noting that ‘Run for Unity’ is being organised across the country on the National Unity Day to mark Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31, he said the race strengthens the thread of unity in the country and inspires our youth.

Mr. Modi said a similar sentiment was seen during the recent National Games as well.

“With the theme ‘Judega India to Jeetega India’, the Games on the one hand have given a strong message of unity and on the other have promoted India’s sports culture,” he said, adding that it was the biggest ever.

Mr. Modi also noted that the ‘Janjateeya Gaurav Diwas’ (Tribals Pride Day) falls on November 15 and paid tributes to Birsa Munda. The Modi government had announced observing the day last year to mark the birth anniversary of the revered tribal figure. (Agencies)