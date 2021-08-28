Man involved in armed robbery in Mysuru held in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 28: A man who was allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Karnataka”s Mysuru was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir”s Rajouri district on Saturday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Sayallan village of Surankote in Poonch district, they said.

Sheikh was arrested in a case of house trespassing and theft in Rajouri town, according to a police spokesperson.

“During the interrogation, the suspect disclosed his involvement in a case of armed robbery and murder in Mysuru,” the spokesperson said, adding that the Mysuru police verified this.

Cash worth Rs 46,410 and 234.8 gm gold worth about Rs 11 lakh were recovered from his possession, the police said.

Sheikh and his associates were involved in the armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Mysuru. A customer was shot dead during the robbery. A case is registered at Vidyaranyapuram police station in Mysuru, the spokesperson said. (Agencies)