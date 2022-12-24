Man Dead, Another Injured As House Collapses In J&K’s Rajouri

JAMMU, Dec 24: A man died while another one was injured after a house collapsed in Gadyog village of Rajouri district on Saturday.

Quoting an official that the house collapsed during repair works today.

He said in the incident a man died, while another one was critically injured, who was rushed to a nearby healthcare facility.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Riaz (32) son of Abdul Rashid and injured as Naseer Hussain (32) son of Mohammad Rakeem. (KNO)