JAMMU, Dec 24: A man died while another one was injured after a house collapsed in Gadyog village of Rajouri district on Saturday.
Quoting an official that the house collapsed during repair works today.
He said in the incident a man died, while another one was critically injured, who was rushed to a nearby healthcare facility.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Riaz (32) son of Abdul Rashid and injured as Naseer Hussain (32) son of Mohammad Rakeem. (KNO)
Man Dead, Another Injured As House Collapses In J&K’s Rajouri
JAMMU, Dec 24: A man died while another one was injured after a house collapsed in Gadyog village of Rajouri district on Saturday.