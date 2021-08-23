Maintain connect with people on ground as present dispensation in J&K is temporary: Sajad

Srinagar, Aug 23: Urging political parties to maintain their connect with the people on ground, Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Monday said the current dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir was temporary.

“We have not had a popular government in J&K for more than three years now, the former minister said, adding that it is very important that all political parties maintain and further strengthen their connect with people on the ground.

He said alienation is not good for the people of Kashmir, adding that the current political dispensation in J&K is a temporary one.

Mr Lone said the people of J&K and the political parties are the permanent stakeholders of their destiny. “We cannot afford the luxury of breaking the contact with our people. Of course, there are ups and downs in the politics of J&K. But we have to take care of our people and our interests by remaining connected with the people.”

He questioned the silence of national opposition parties on restoration of Article 370 in joint statement after holding a meeting organized by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He alleged that National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti who attended the meeting, had also failed to convince them( national opposition leaders) to mention about Article 370.

Mr Sajad, speaking after a prominent social-political activist Mushtaq Ahmad Lone from Khansahib in Badgam distric joined the PC, said that political parties cannot afford the luxury of breaking the connect with the people of J&K.

Welcoming Lone in the party, Mr Sajad said that the PC is keen to blend experience with the exuberance of youth.

“It is imperative for political parties to carve out space for youth leaders like Mushtaq. We want to groom the youngsters to play a pivotal role and contribute to the politics and welfare of J&K in the coming decades.” (Agencies)