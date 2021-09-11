Mahindra XUV700 makes a pitstop in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sept 11: In continuation of the Freedom Drive with the newly unveiled Mahindra XUV700, the truly majestic convoy rolled into the buzzing city of Bengaluru.

The Freedom Drive is conceptualized to celebrate the XUV700 and will travel across 20 cities over the next 25 days in a convoy of 80 vehicles distributed across North and West, South and East regions.

Flagged off from the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai on September 4, 2021, the XUV700 convoy will have pit stops in key cities where one can see the vehicle in its glory merged with the unique canvas that each city offers.

The XUV700 was conceived to disrupt, and it made its debut to an overwhelmingly positive response.

The public can catch a glimpse of the vehicle up-close and personal on the streets of Bengaluru on 11 September at the showrooms of Anant Cars, Sireesh Auto Pvt Ltd, PPS Motors and Indira Garage.

The sensuous and sophisticated exterior of the XUV700 presents an extremely aerodynamic design for an SUV.

The XUV700 will be available in Gasoline as well as all Aluminium Diesel engines with New Generation 6-speed Manual and Automatic Transmission options.

The powerful two-litre Turbo GDi mStallion Engine (Gasoline) spools out 380 Nm of Torque between 1750 and 3000 rpm and develops 200 PS at 5000 rpm. This engine provides refined motoring and linear power delivery. (UNI)