Mahatma Gandhi’s values are very relevant for us: Kovind

NEW DELHI: Mahatma Gandhi’s values are very relevant for us as he taught us that our actions should aim at enhancing the dignity and destiny of other human beings, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.

Kovind made the remarks at the World Youth Conference on Kindness organised by the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP).

“Few weeks from now on October 2, we will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of our father of nation. His values are very relevant for us, Gandhi was born in India but belonged to entire humanity.

“He taught us that our actions should ultimately aim at enhancing the dignity and destiny of other human beings,” Kovind said.

The conference with the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Gandhi for the Contemporary World: Celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’ witnessed the participation of approximately 1,000 youth representing over 27 countries including from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

“For me, he was the ‘experimental Gandhi’, defying class and race boundaries. A ‘creative Gandhi’, who transformed salt into a powerful symbol of a mass movement.

“And the ‘determined Gandhi’, who with his frail body walked through the villages of India with a lamp of truth amid the all-pervading darkness of violence that marked our independence,” Kovind said. (AGENCIES)