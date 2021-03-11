Maharashtra CM Thackeray gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MAHARASHTRA: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and also appealed to the citizens to get themselves vaccinated without any hesitation and fear.

“There is no need for anyone to have any fear or confusion about the COVID vaccine. I have just been vaccinated & I am standing right in front of you. So, it is my humble appeal to all my citizens who are eligible for vaccination to go get it without any doubt in their minds,” Thackeray said in a tweet.

Maharashtra reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of the cases in the state has reached 22,52,057. The state currently has 1,00,240 active coronavirus cases.

Registering as many as 9,913 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra’s total recovery count went up to 20,99,207, the Union health ministry informed on Thursday morning.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the state government has also decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the Nagpur district administration.

“Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue,” said Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut. (AGENCY)