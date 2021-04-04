Maharashtra announces night curfew; only essential services allowed from 8 pm to 7 am

MAHARASHTRA: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has announced a night curfew to curb the virus spread.

Addressing a press conferencing after a cabinet meeting, Textiles, Port and Fisheries minister Aslam Shaikh said only essential services will be permitted during the night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am.

“Coronavirus cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra are increasing. Several decisions have been taken in the meeting today. Night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am. Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away and parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home. The detailed SOP will be released soon. Theatres will be closed,” Shaikh said.

Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department on Sunday.

As many as 37,821 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315.

The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,01,172. With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll has mounted to 55,656 in Maharashtra.(AGENCY)