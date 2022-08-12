Mahant Giri performes prayers at Amarnath Cave

Srinagar, August 12: Mahant Deependra Giri the custodian of ‘Chhari Mubarak’, Silver mace of Lord Shiva along with a group of sadhus performed the prayers at holy cave Shrine of Amarnath on the occasion of Shravan Purnima to culminate the annual yatra on Friday.

‘Chhari Mubarak’, accompanied by a group of Sadhus reached the holy cave shrine of Amarnath before 5 am and started prayers with the sunrise, Mahant Giri said.

He said the journey started from Panchtarani at 2.35 am for the holy cave as the Shravan Purnima was from Sunrise till 7.5 am.

“We collectively prayed for peace for the pilgrims who lost their lives on July 8 before swami Amaranth ji”, Mahant Giri said.

A cloudburst triggered flash floods near the cave shrine on tented accommodation of yatris on July 8 during which 15 pilgrims died and 55 others were injured and a portion of the trek was washed away.

“Special prayers were also held for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation,” he added.

Besides Sadhus accompanying “Chhari-Mubarak”, brigadier Atul Rajput, Karamveer Singh incharge security “Chhari Mubarak”, Virender Singh Manhas, incharge camp holy cave, Surinder Chowdhary incharge camp Panchtarani, S S Thakur, camp director Panchatarni, Rajneesh camp director holy cave and many other officers and officials from state administration participated in the pujan.

The “Chhari Mubarak” will be taken to Pahalgam tomorrow for pujan and visarjan ceremonies which will be performed on the banks of river Lidder on August 14 and after Karri-Pakodi Bhandara this year’s “Chhari Mubarak” pilgrimage will culminate. (Agencies)