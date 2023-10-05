Mahadev Betting App Case | ED Summons Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan And Huma Qureshi

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned comedian Kapil Sharma, and actors Huma Quresha and Hina Khan in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.

The summons come two days after the agency called actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning on October 6 in connection with the case.

Several A-listers are under the ED scanner for carrying out promotional activities for the app.

Agency sources said that as many as 14-15 celebrities and actors are under the lens in connection with the case and they will all be summoned soon.

According to details provided by the investigating agency in mid-September, Mahadev online book betting app is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enroll new users, create user IDs and the laundering of money through a layered web of benami bank accounts.

Mahadev app founders are running 4-5 similar apps, which are being operated from the UAE.

The apps are believed to be making a profit of several crores rupees every day.

The ED said large-scale hawala operations are being done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to off-shore accounts.

Large expenditure in cash is also being done in India for advertising of betting websites to attract new users and franchise (panel) seekers, ED said.

As per the police, the main app began its operations in 2017, but its reach among users saw a huge increase during the pandemic in 2020.

Sourabh Chandrakar, 28, and Ravi Uppal, 43, who hail from Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai, are the main promoters of Mahadev Online Book.

The ED recently conducted searches at 39 locations across Raipur, Bhopal, Mumbai and Kolkata and seized illegal assets worth Rs 417 crore. The agency has also earnestly taken up investigation abroad.

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court at Raipur has also issued non-bailable warrants against the suspects. (Agencies)