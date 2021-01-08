Madrasa gutted in massive fire in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: A Madrasa was completely damaged in a massive fire in the summer capital, Srinagar, official sources said here on Friday.

They said fire broke out in Madrasa Islamia Arabia Daru Salaam at Noorbagh in the city late on Thursday night. ”Fire tenders were immediately rushed to douse off the leaping flames, clearly visible from a distance,” they said.

However, they said before the fire was brought under control, the Madrasa was completely damaged, resulting in loss of property worth lakhs of rupees. ”No one was injured in the incident,” they said, adding the fire reportedly broke out due to short circuit.

They said a case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated into the incident. (AGENCIES)