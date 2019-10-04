Lulu Group discusses investment opportunities with DIC officers, traders

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: A delegation of Lulu Group (a global giant in retailing) today visited Jammu to discuss investment opportunities, especially in Agro and Food processing with Department of Industries & Commerce (DIC) as the group is planning to open procurement offices at Jammu and Srinagar to facilitate the suppliers/vendors from Jammu & Kashmir.

Led by AV Ananth, Director, Oman, India and Sri Lanka, Rejith Radhakrishnan, Regional Director, Zulfikar Kadavath, Head of Procurement and Najmuddin, Director-India, had a detailed discussion with MD, JKTPO/ SIDCO, Ravinder Kumar, Anoo Malhotra, Director-Industries & Commerce and representatives of business houses and trade associations of Jammu at Udyog Bhawan, Jammu.

During the series of discussions held, MD JKTPO/SIDCO and the Director-Industries explained to Lulu Group delegation the overall scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in various sectors like Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Altaf Andrabi, too spoke widely on the scope of rice, vegetables, fruits, dry fruits, pulses and saffron and benefits of investing in these sectors in J&K. Business houses present in the meeting explained about their products to the group to explore opportunities. Major business houses also displayed their product samples to the Lulu Group.

Director, Lulu Group proposed a week-long campaign to promote the products from J&K across their store in Middle East. The Group proposed two business models of export to the business community and trade associations; either the business groups will send their products to the Mumbai or directly export to Dubai. The Lulu Group Director requested the business communities and trade associations to email their brief business presentations.

The Lulu Group committed to send their specialized procurement team from various sectors for the next course of action, taking the opportunities further and also discussed the recruitment of local youth for the store operations. The Group also confirmed the shipments of Saffron and Apples from the Herb Heaven and Fruit Master Agro Fresh Private Limited, respectively.

Also present in the meeting were Pawan Singh Rathore, Director Agriculture, Jammu, Shafat Sultan, MD JK HPMC and other senior officials of J&K Government.