Lt Guv visits NIT Srinagar; Lays foundation for extension of Girls Hostel; Inaugurates state-of-the-art Gymnasium

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 14: Lieutenant Government, Manoj Sinha today laid the foundation stone for the extension of Girls Hostel and inaugurated state-of-the-art Gymnasium here at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.

During his visit, the Lt Governor also took a brief review of the ongoing programs of the NIT Srinagar in the field of technological advancements and research.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor recounted various measures taken by the government for the development of educational sector in the UT.

J&K is among the best in the country in terms of education infrastructure. We are bringing reforms for the transformation of education ecosystem by bridging the gaps and opening up new opportunities for the younger generation to take up innovative challenges and be the change-maker, observed the Lt Governor.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the whole world has changed. I believe that opportunities have also taken a dynamic shift. With new policies specially envisaged for empowering the youth & giving special impetus to the industrial growth, the government is creating an enabling environment for youth to be a partner in the progress and development of J&K, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor called upon the young innovators to focus on new inventions that will bring transformation in the life of a common man. It is high time we came up with people-friendly innovation & creative solutions to address issues like ecological protection, exploring alternate source of fuel, and strong road material. It will complement the government’s efforts to achieve development goals, he added.

The Lt Governor asked the NIT Administration and the faculty members to take requisite measures for promoting vibrant, and entrepreneurial environment, besides strengthening institute-industry linkages to promote job creation and develop new start-up ventures for creating better prospects for our younger generation.

Government is providing every necessary handholding to the promising entrepreneurs of J&K. The stakeholders should inspire educated-unemployed youth to start their entrepreneurial journey, the Lt Governor added.

On the occasion, two innovators of Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Department, Izan Majeed & Sheikh Inayatullah gave interesting presentations of their projects dedicated to the welfare of farmers and youth.

The Lt Governor asked the young innovators to connect themselves with the Mission Youth and take their innovations to the grass root for holistic development.

Meanwhile, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal briefed the Lt Governor about the Institute’s background and present scenario. He also informed the Lt Governor about the implementation of various centrally sponsored flagship programs.

“We have adopted five villages and have also established skill centres in far-flung areas of the region to empower the local youth,” he added.

Prof. Saad Parvez, Head of the Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIED) also briefed the Lt Governor about various initiatives taken by the IIED centre.

Pertinently, the additional block of Girls hostel having a total capacity of 120, is being constructed at a budgetary layout of Rs 13.22 crores out of Internal Resource Generation of the Institute.

The inaugurated Gymnasium has been developed under Prime Minister Development Package at a cost of Rs 1.86 crores which includes a Gymnasium for the girls, boys, and an outdoor gymnasium.

Registrar NIT Registrar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari, all deans and HODs of the Institute, and faculty members were present on the occasion.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir were also present.