Lt Governor joins youth in “Pedal for Peace” event organized by JKP

Around 1000 youth pedal for peace

Says UT admin providing countless opportunities to youth through the programs of Sports Council, Mission Youth & JKP

Youth are the builders of the new Jammu Kashmir. They have to contribute diligently towards building a developed society, to encourage others to perform their duties & maintain harmony among all sections of society: LG

Compliments J&K Police, assures of government’s commitment to ensure healthcare, education, dignity to the police personnel’s families

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: “Sports can unite people, create hope for a better tomorrow and a brighter future. The youth who are participating today are the epitome of the power of that change and with the efforts of Jammu Kashmir Police, they are becoming champions not only in sports but in their life too”, remarked Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha during the “Pedal for Peace” award ceremony at the Police Golf Course, today.

Around 1000 cyclists, including professionals, participated in the seven different categories of the “Pedal for Peace” event, organized by the Jammu Kashmir Police. The participants cycled with great enthusiasm, passing through various picturesque locations of the Srinagar city.

The Lt Governor lauded the Jammu Kashmir Police for holding a host of youth-centric programs to engage youth in constructive activities and adopting innovative measures to promote sports and cultural activities in the UT.

“In all civic action programs organized by Jammu Kashmir Police, be it Pedal for Peace, Premier League or Jashn-e-Dal, the names may be different, but message is the same, furthering Jammu Kashmir’s peace, prosperity and brotherhood”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that Youth are the builders of the new Jammu Kashmir. They have to contribute diligently towards building a developed society, to encourage others to perform their duties, and maintain harmony among all sections of society.

“The UT administration is providing our youth countless opportunities to engage in creative & constructive activities, to channelize their energies and to promote team spirit and character building through the programs of Sports Council, Mission Youth & Jammu Kashmir Police”, he noted.

The Lt Governor also recalled the efforts of Hon’ble Prime Minister to promote team spirit and character building among the youth through various initiatives under the Fit India and Khelo India campaign.

“When hundreds of young boys and girls participate in sports activities, they not only indulge in healthy competition, but also emerge as ambassadors of peace, prosperity and brotherhood. It leads to the creation of a society that is free from the feeling of fear, insecurity and discrimination” he added.

Noting that a determined youth can solve any problem at hand, the Lt Governor observed that the UT government, working with the same spirit, has formulated Youth Clubs in every Panchayat so that with active cooperation of the youth, there can be rapid social and economic development of the society.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also appreciated the efforts of Jammu Kashmir Police to keep the youth away from drugs through various programs and sustained campaigns. He also complimented the tireless efforts of JKP personnel in the fight against Covid wherein they worked in close coordination with the civil administration.

Acknowledging the patience, courage, and unwavering commitment of J&K Police personnel towards their duties, the Lt Governor assured them that the UT government is fully committed to ensure healthcare, education, dignity, and all possible facilities to the police personnel’s families.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Sh Junaid Azim Mattu Mayor SMC; Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Sh Baseer Khan, Advisors to Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Dilbag Singh, DGP; Sh R. R. Swain, Special DG; Sh S.J.M Gillani, ADGP Armed; Sh Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sh Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, besides senior officers of Civil and Police were also present.

Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Member, Central Waqf Council, and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Ministry of Minority Affairs, GoI also graced the occasion.