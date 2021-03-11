Lt Governor extends greetings on the eve of Shab-i-Miraj

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Shab-i-Miraj.

In his message of felicitations, the Lt Governor hoped that the auspicious occasion would spread the message of peace and promote the spirit of brotherhood, harmony, and amity among people of all faiths.

He prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.