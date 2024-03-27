Lt Gen Sachdeva Reviews Counter-Terror Training At Corps Battle School In J&K’s Doda

Jammu, Mar 27: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva on Wednesday reviewed counter terror drills by trainees at the Corps Battle School in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

Accompanied by GOC Delta Force Major General Upkar Chander, the corps commander interacted with trainees, including 989 police sub-inspectors and 62 deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) probationers, the spokesperson said.

After witnessing live firing demonstrations and counter terror drills learnt by the trainee police officers at the battle school, Lt Gen Sachdeva lauded the commitment shown by both the trainees and instructors.

He exhorted them to continue striving hard for professional excellence, the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Sachdeva also praised the White Knight Corps Battle School, Bhalra for its professionalism, dedication and efforts in putting together the training programme.

The training will result in better coordination between the two elite organisations — Indian Army and J&K Police — through sharing and understanding each other’s strengths, ethos, culture, values and best practices.

“The joint training initiative not only underscores the enduring partnership between the Dhruva Command and White Knight Corps with the Jammu & Kashmir Police but also reflects their shared long-term vision of a secure and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir,” the GOC White Knight Corps said.

He also commended Director General of Police, R R Swain for his leadership and foresight in taking the initiative of joint training of police at White Knight Corps Battle School.

“The initiative of J&K Police to get the newly inducted DSPs and PSIs trained in counter insurgency operations at White Knight Corps Battle School is a hallmark of synergy and increasing jointness between two organisations,” the officer said. (Agencies)