Lt Gen Devendra Sharma takes charge as COS Western Command

JAMMU, Oct 18: Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma on Monday took over as Chief of Staff Headquarters Western Command.

Defence Spokesman said that Lt Gen Sharma laid a wreath at ‘Veer Smriti’ and paid homage to the martyrs of Western Command as he took charge.

Lt Gen Sharma is an alumnus of National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy.

In an illustrious career spanning over three decades, the General Officer has held varied and significant appointments where-in he commanded an Armoured Regiment, an Armoured Brigade and an Infantry Division, all in the Western Sector.

The Lt General’s staff tenure as a member of the prestigious Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan and the Chief Military Personnel Officer as part of the United Nation’s Mission in West Africa, were successful.

Sharma has received Sena Medal for Gallantry and also the United Nations Force Commander’s Commendation. (Agencies)