LS adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition ruckus

NEW DELHI: The Monsoon session of the Lok Sabha began on a stormy note on Monday with the Opposition creating a ruckus and preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing the newly inducted Union ministers.

As the disruptions continued despite repeated Speaker Om Birla’s repeated pleas to maintain decorum, the House was adjourned after nearly 40 minutes till 2 pm.

Four newly elected members — Maddila Gurumoorthy (YSR Congress), Mangal Suresh Angadi (BJP), M P Abdussamad Samadani (IUML), Vijayakumar (Congress) — took oath as the House convened after a gap of nearly four months.

Following this, the prime minister stood up to introduce the newly inducted ministers who took oath on July 7 following a major rejig in the council of ministers.

As soon as Modi stood up, opposition members started shouting slogans and disrupted the proceedings. (Agency)