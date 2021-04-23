Low intensity IED thrown towards police vehicle in Shopian, defused

SHOPIAN: A low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was thrown towards a police vehicle in Gagran area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, which was later defused, an official said on Friday.

An official said that an IED in a bag was thrown towards a police vehicle at Degree College in Gagran area of Shopian. He said that IED has been defused and a major incident was averted.

He said that the weight of IED was around 6 KG, adding that the investigation in this regard is going on.

Earlier in a day, an IED was recovered in Pulwama town, which was also defused. KNO