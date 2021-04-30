Lone pilgrim walks on Katra road as yatra to holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji clipped to just 475 on Friday due to surge in COVID cases. Of 475, 39 yatris proceeded to Bhawan by helicopter. Few yatris who reached Katra had to face enormous inconvenience as district Reasi administration ordered closure of dhabas during lockdown.

—Excelsior/Romesh Mengi