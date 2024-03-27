Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 8 More Candidates File Nomination For Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

KATHUA, Mar 27: On the last day of nomination papers for the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, eight more candidates today filed their nominations papers.

The candidates, including Mehraj Din as Independent Candidate, Rajesh Manchanda from Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party, Ch Lal Singh from Indian National Congress, Divya Suraj Partap Singh from Indian National Congress, Sachin Gupta from Inqalab Vikas Dal ( I.V.D), Manoj Kumar from Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal, Balwan Singh from J&K National Panthers Party and Dr Pankaj Sharma as Independent, filed their nomination papers in the office of Returning Officer.

With the filing of nomination papers by these eight candidates, the total tally of candidates who have filed their candidature for 4-Udhampur PC goes to fifteen.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on March 28, 2024 at 01:00 PM.

The candidate can withdraw their nomination before 03:00 PM on March 30,224 in the office of Returning Officer.

The constituency is scheduled for Elections in the first phase of General Elections to be held on April 19.