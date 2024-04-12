Light Rainfall Drops Night Temp In Kashmir: MeT

SRINAGAR, Apr 12: Light rainfall coupled with hailstorms at a few weather stations brought down the night temperature all across the Kashmir valley on Friday.

Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg received light rainfall, while some places in north Kashmir also experienced hailstorms, causing damage to cherry and apple fruit crops during the past 24 hours.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Friday predicted widespread light to moderate rain/snow over higher reaches at many places, with heavy rain, snow, thunder, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds at isolated places during the next 24 hours over Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather is likely to remain partially to generally cloudy on Friday, with thunder in scattered places towards the afternoon and evening.

On April 15–17, there is a possibility of light rain or snow (over higher reaches) at a few places, while light rain or snow can occur at many places during April 18–20 over Jammu and Kashmir.

Some low-lying areas are likely to get waterlogged due to erratic weather conditions, while there is a possibility of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones that can disrupt the traffic movement on important highways.

Farmers have been advised to suspend farm operations during the period.

The data available with the MeT office said Srinagar received 0.7mm of rainfall, Pahalgam 5.8 mm, and Gulmarg 1.2 mm during the past 24 hours.

The night temperature witnessed a drop all across the Kashmir valley during the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday.

Srinagar had a low of 7.1 degree Celsius against the 8.9 degrees recorded during the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday. It was 0.5 degree Celsius below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.2 degree Celsius against the 4.5 degree Celsius, and it was 1.6 degree Celsius below normal for the tourist spot of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The night temperature dipped to a low of 0.5 degree Celsius at Gulmarg against the 0.6 degree Celsius recorded the previous night, and it was 1.0 degree Celsius below normal for the ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, the MeT office said.