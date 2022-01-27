LG slams those inciting people by spreading rumours of demographic changes

‘Govt committed to provide justice to KPs’

External challenges can’t be met without villages’ development

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has slammed the political parties and certain organizations inciting people by spreading rumours about “imaginary issues” like demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir saying land reservation has been done on the pattern of mountainous States even as he expressed commitment to provide justice to citizens who were forced to leave their homes due to onset of terrorism in 90s in the Kashmir valley.

Addressing the Republic Day function at MA Stadium here yesterday, Sinha, without naming political parties or organizations, said: “Some people are inciting public by spreading rumours about demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is a section in the society which has always been misleading the people about imaginary issues like demographic change, and on this pretext, the most hardworking and needy class of people had been alienated in their own land and were deprived of using it as per their wishes or requirements”, he said.

Sinha asserted that land reservation has been done in the Union Territory on the pattern of the mountainous States.

“I assure the land owners and farmers that all these changes have been effected with the sole aim of empowering them,” he said.

Several parties in J-K, including the NC and PDP, have been raising these issues.

Referring to migration of Kashmiri Pandits in nineties after militancy broke out in the Kashmir valley, the Lieutenant Governor said the Government is committed to provide justice to citizens who were forced to leave their homes due to onset of terrorism in nineties.

“So far, we have received 7312 applications through a Portal launched last year for addressing their grievances. Out of this, 4826 cases have been settled,” he added.

Asserting that the Central Government under strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold and decisive steps of breaking the shackles erected in the path of development of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said that peace in Jammu and Kashmir is a prerequisite for a vibrant tourism sector, which of late has set new employment and revenue generation records.

“After the historic transformative changes in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir is poised to become the latest success story among Indian States and a model of Socio-Economic development for the country,” Sinha said.

He said the Government is committed to building a strong Jammu and Kashmir and “we will continue to march ahead.”

“We are determined to ensure every single citizen of UT enjoys a prosperous and peaceful life,” he said.

The Lt Governor paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

“I pay tribute to the jawans and officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and other Central Security Forces, who continue to make supreme sacrifice for unity and integrity of the motherland.

“While saluting their valor and sacrifices, we should also take a pledge to eradicate terrorism,” said the Lt Governor.

Referring to three-tier Panchayati Raj System, put in place in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time, Sinha said this has ensured people’s participation in socio-economic developmental efforts and new leadership at district, block and Panchayat levels which is ensuring formulation and implementation of policies keeping in mind the priorities of common man.

Asserting that external challenges can’t be met successfully unless every village on the border is prosperous, he said considering this work as paramount, the Government has taken steps in the direction of fulfilling aspirations of these areas which were ignored for decades.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to promoting local businesses in the real estate sector.

The Lt Governor highlighted the co-existence of various religions enriching and diversifying Jammu and Kashmir’s cultural heritage and making the UT an example of immortal organic composite Indian culture.

Braving inclement weather, contingents of police and paramilitary forces on Wednesday took part in the 73rd Republic Day celebrations here, officials said.

The Lieutenant Governor presided over the Republic Day function which was held at MA Stadium amid tight security arrangements in view of terror threats.

An official handout said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the National Flag at the Union Territory level function on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, here at Maulana Azad Stadium.

The Lt Governor inspected the parade and took the ceremonial salute.

The Republic Day parade consisted of smart contingents from Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, IRP (Women & Male), J&K Police, JKAP, UT Disaster Response Force, J&K Fire and Emergency Services, J&K Forest Protection Force, Excise Department, Ex-Servicemen, NCC Boys and Girls, Bharat Scouts and Guides (Girls & Boys), besides several school contingents, Brass & Pipe Bands of Army, BSF, J&K Police and J&K Armed Police.

The colourful celebrations of the Republic Day filled with patriotic fervor and celebratory mood was aptly reflected by a host of impressive cultural items presented by various schools and departments on the occasion.

The J&K Police displayed the breathtaking Motorcycle Acrobatics, besides cultural pageantry based on the different themes activities were the main attractions of the programme. Scores of students from various schools presenting a cultural spectacle based on national integration and the glorious composite heritage of Jammu and Kashmir marked the day.

Among those who witnessed the Republic Day celebrations were Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court; Advisor to the Lt Governor; Judges of the J&K High Court; Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Member of Parliament; Chief Secretary; DGP; elected representatives of ULBs and PRIs; former legislators; senior civil, police and Army officers; political and social activists; prominent citizens and the citizenry.