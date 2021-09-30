LG Sinha & union min Reddy discuss growth, dev of tourism sector

Srinagar, Sept 30: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union minister for culture, tourism, development of North East region G Kishan Reddy on Thursday discussed growth and development of tourism sector in the Union Territory (UT).

Officials said Mr Reddy, who arrived here as a part of Government of India (GoI) outreach programme, met LG Sinha at Raj Bhavan here Thursday , officials said.

They discussed several issues, particularly on growth and development of tourism sector in the UT. The minister will also discuss difficulties of the valley and interact with Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRI), tourism department officials and others.

Tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the valley suffered major jolt due to political situation followed by COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, tourists had to leave the valley following directions from the Centre when Article 370 and 35 A were abrogated and Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories on August 5.

As tourism sector was making some recovery, lockdown was imposed in the entire country in March 2020 following outbreak of COVID-19. Though this year tourists were missed during Tulip season again due to COVID, guests have now started to arrive in the valley, where only those who are vaccinated are being allowed to visit tourist places and gardens.

The tourist department Kashmir has also organized road shows and other functions in different parts of the country to attract more tourists this season. (Agencies)