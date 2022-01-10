LG Sinha launches Covid-19 vaccination drive for administering precaution dose to HCWs, FLWs & senior citizens with co-morbidities in J&K

Flags-off 34 Advanced Life Support Ambulances of 108 services for Jammu

Advanced life support ambulances will be a step in fight against Covid-19 pandemic: LG

Appeals to the eligible to get their precautionary vaccine shot at the earliest

JAMMU, Jan 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched the precaution dose vaccination for healthcare & frontline workers and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

The drive for precaution dose was launched for the UT of J&K from District Hospital, Gandhi Nagar Jammu where the Lt Governor also received the vaccine shot along with JMC Mayor, Sh. Chander Mohan Gupta, and Advisor to Lt Governor, Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, besides health care workers.

The Lt Governor appealed to all the eligible people to get their precautionary vaccine shot at the earliest.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also flagged off 34 Advanced Life Support Ambulances of 108 services for Jammu Division, procured under World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project.

The UT Government is making several interventions to strengthen public health response to COVID-19. Advanced life support ambulances will be a step in the fight against the global pandemic, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor was informed by the senior health officials that as per the directions, all necessary arrangements have been made for administering the precautionary dose to eligible population through walk-in and pre-registration mode.

Pertinently, on December 25, 2021, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had announced a precautionary dose of vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers as well as those above the age of 60 years who have comorbidities.

The vaccination drive for the 15-18 year age group which was launched on January 03 this year is going on smoothly across the UT.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Choudhary Mohammad Yasin; Mission Director NHM; Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General, Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization; Sh Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal & Dean GMC & AHs, senior health officials were present on the occasion.