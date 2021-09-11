LG Sinha releases ‘Analysis of Accreditation Reports of Union Territories-Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh’

JAMMU, Sep 11: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today released NAAC’s ‘Analysis of Accreditation Reports of Union Territories-Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh’, which will work as an intelligent assistant for our Academicians, Vice Chancellors, Professors and students.

The future belongs to those students, teachers who can realize their full potential &adapt to rapidly changing requirements. It is important to remember that Univ. & Colleges have immense power & a small shift in curriculum can have a decisive impact on socio-economic environment.

Our aim is to empower every student with technical &social skills to develop entrepreneurial thinking. We are making efforts to continuously improve the courses in Universities & colleges, incorporating students’ feedback to create a conducive environment for learning & innovation.

We are consistently reforming our educational system with new tools to produce required skill sets. Also, Critical thinking and life-long learning process through offline and online mode is being promoted so that our youth can contribute in making Jammu Kashmir Aatma-Nirbhar.

My heartiest congratulations to the authorities, faculty members and students of University of Kashmir and University of Jammu for securing A+ grade, tweets Office of LG J&K