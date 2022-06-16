LG Sinha launches online helicopter booking portal for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, June 16: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha launched online helicopter booking service portal for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Launched online helicopter booking service portal for Shri #Amarnath Ji Yatra. For the first time, devotees can travel with ease directly from Srinagar to Panchtarni and complete the holy yatra in a single day, tweets Office of LG J&K

It was a long pending endeavour of the Government to introduce heli services from Srinagar for better connectivity and accessibility. Devotees can easily log on to Shrine Board’s website for the booking, tweets Office of LG J&K