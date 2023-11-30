LG Sinha Launches New Portal Of Department Of Information & Public Relations

LG commends DIPR’s endeavour to disseminate information to media on administration’s policies, programmes and new initiatives

Several new features for different modes of communication including press releases and infographics will streamline existing mechanism: LG Sinha

Jammu, Nov 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the new portal of Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), today.

The Lt Governor commended the endeavour of Information Department to disseminate information to media on administration’s policies, programmes and new initiatives.

Several new features for different modes of communication including press releases, fact sheet, photographs and infographics will streamline existing mechanism and reduce the time taken for dissemination of accurate and correct information, he added.

The Lt Governor also bid farewell to the outgoing Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta and applauded his sincerity, dedication and commitment to discharge his responsibilities without fear or favour.

“I wish him a long, happy and healthy life ahead,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Haryana Government for its support and cooperation in developing the new Portal.

Ms Prerna Puri, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Information Department highlighted the key features of the portal. She informed that the new “Subscribe to Press Release” feature also enables the general public to subscribe to press releases and get notified on their mobile phones. She said the integration of the Rebuttal Mechanism will help to counter fake/false news on real time basis.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Additional Chief Secretaries, Administrative Sectaries and senior officials of Civil and Police Administration were present.

V. Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Citizen Resources Information Department, Government of Haryana also joined through video conference.