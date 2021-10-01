LG Sinha greets President Kovind on his birthday

Srinagar, Oct 1: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday greeted President of India Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday.

Mr Sinha wished Mr Kovind good health and long life.

In a tweet on official Twitter of LG Mr Sinha said “ Heartiest greetings to the Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday. His vision, wisdom, simplicity, and dedicated service to the nation is an inspiration to all of us. May God bless him with good health and long life “.

Serving as 14th President of India, Mr Kovind was born on October Ist, 1945. He is the first person from Uttar Pradesh (UP) to serve as president of the country. (Agencies)